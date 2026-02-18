Nollywood actress Teniola Aladese has spoken up against societal expectations that place domestic chores primarily on women.

Speaking in a recent interview on the ‘That’s What She Said’ podcast, Teniola questioned why household responsibilities are often viewed as a woman’s duty rather than a shared task.

She expressed her frustration at the chauvinistic notion that women must be in charge of cooking, cleaning, and domestic duties simply because of their gender.

“Why can’t a man wash a plate? Why do we keep perpetuating these gender stereotypes? A woman will cook, wash plates, and the man will just work.

“But women also work. We go out there, we hustle just like them. Why is it that the moment we come home, it’s the woman who has to do everything? Cook, clean, wash… everything!” she asked.

Teniola emphasised that women contribute both professionally and domestically, urging for a fairer distribution of household responsibilities between men and women.