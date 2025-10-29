Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Teniola Apata, better known as Teni, has teased a new collaboration with American rapper Gunna on a track titled “Speed.”

The singer shared a snippet of the upcoming single on her socials, showcasing the bold fusion of Afrobeats and Trap that promises to dominate global playlists.

In the clip sighted by New Telegraph, Teni can be seen ‘vibing’ energetically to the unreleased track, confidently declaring it “the baddest song in the world.”

The instrumental is fast-paced and vibrant, perfectly capturing the dynamic chemistry between Teni’s soulful vocals and Gunna’s signature rhythmic flow.

This collaboration marks another significant milestone in the ongoing crossover between African and American music, with both artists bringing their unique styles to the table.

Teni, who is known for her genre-bending hits like “For You” and “Billionaire”, continues to push creative boundaries with her sound, while Gunna got a smooth Trap style and chart-topping hits like “Drip Too Hard” and “Speed It Up.”