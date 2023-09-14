Teni Speaks On Mohbad’s Death, Exposes Ex-Record Label

Famous Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, better known as Teni has thrown more insight into the circumstances surrounding the death of fast-rising singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better Known as Mohbad.

It would be recalled that the 27-year-old singer died on Tuesday, September 12 with lots of promising talents.

Following the news of his death, many speculations about his death have been hovering on social media as the cause of his death is still a mystery and unclear as of the time he was buried in his home town in Ikorodu area of Lagos State on Wednesday, September 13.

However, notable singer, Teni has shed more light on the cause of the singer’s death, as she points fingers at his former record label, Marlians which is owned by a Nigerian singer, Naira Marley.

Taking to her X account, Teni wrote; “Sources close to MOHBAD just told me: it got to some stages and Mohbad said to naira “this is getting deeper than I thought o, me I no fit cope again o” that’s when the issues started getting worse.

They thought he wasn’t serious until MOHBAD stopped coming to the Marlians HQ and studio for months!!

SAMLARRY and Naira Marley are now scared of him opening up the secrets and that’s why they’ve been searching for ways to silence him since then!

Zinoleesky’s last trip to the UK was drug-affiliated.

MOHBAD was supposed to move with him but he didn’t.”

This further fuels the rumours about those who are perceived to be behind the death of the singer, even though there is no verified evidence so far, concerning the singer’s death