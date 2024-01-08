New Telegraph

January 8, 2024
Teni Reacts As Uber Driver Call Her Out After Donating Money To Mummy Zee

Nigerian singer, Teni has dragged a man who called her out on social media for donating some amount of money to Mummy Zee but failed to tip him when she entered his Uber ride.

New Telegraph reports that the Uber driver had gone online to drag the music star for sending cash to the viral Mummy Zee.
Taking to his page, he wrote, “I picked you up while I was doing Uber in Los Angeles and I even play your music, you no even tip 1 cent. We can be better. Peace”.

Responding to the Uber rider, Teni stated that what he actually needs is a deodorant as well as a toothpaste.

READ ALSO:

She said, “Na deodorant and toothpaste Gangan u need”

@oleinsha said: “This brother should have just kept quiet

Sugar mummy sef no gree for anybody this year”

@adxjnr remarked: “Teni you w!cked oooo ”

@mistermark said: “If somebody did you good there’s nothing wrong if you reciprocate, this I don’t care attitude is why you’re still without a man. 2024 has come for everyone to change for the better.”

@DJDaley commented: “No mind am, the sense of entitlement is unjust, at least you paid his fare, that’s all that should matter”

@benfil penned: “Instead of him to tap from Mummy Zee’s Grace, werey decided to call you out

Me to him; “Now dem never drag you” in Asari dokubor voice”

See post below:

