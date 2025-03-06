Share

Popular Nigerian musician, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has opened up on how money can’t buy her good health despite her wealthy status.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 5, the sensational singer shared a video of herself in a hospital bed receiving medical attention.

Sharing the clip, the singer revealed that she was diagnosed with malaria two weeks after feeling weak and unable to eat.

READ ALSO:

While calling Oba Elegushi to address the mosquito problem in the Ikate area of Lagos State, she wrote, “I was down with malaria. Oba Elegushi, we need you to do something about the mosquitoes in Ikate.

“Malaria held me down, I went through a lot. I was weak and down for two weeks. I couldn’t eat, so I lost weight. Amid the illness, I went to perform in Ondo because who will feed me? I can’t make a refund”.

Sharing the video, she captioned it with “Money Cannot Buy You Health O Na God!”



Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

