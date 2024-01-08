Teni Joins Other Nigerians To Gift Mummy Zee

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Teni Apata, popularly known as Teni joins other Nigerians in gifting the viral sensation, Mummy Zee.

New Telegraph reports that Mummy Zee made headlines when she declared her commitment to preparing meals for her husband as early as 4 a.m. and ever since then, she has received tons of gifts including cash, cars, brand-new phones and laptops, and lots more.

In a new update, Teni gifted the viral sensational socialite, as she took to her X page to ask Mummy Zee to check her account.

Teni referred to herself as “Sugar Mummy” asking her to check her bank account. However, the amount she sent was undisclosed.

She wrote: “CHECK YOUR ACCOUNT. A GIFT FROM SUGAR MUMMY TO YOU, DEBBIE, AND YOURS.”

See netizens’ reactions below:

Dubem: “Bro I gats come in as family pastor for this marriage.”

Akande: “This Grace huge oo. If na me dem fit don admit me for hospital cuz I go don faint like 20 times.”

Danilton: “World Debbie Day, raise am!!”

Jewel: “Teni sent 50 million. God is good.”

See the post below:



CHECK YOUR ACCOUNT. A GIFT FROM SUGAR MUMMY TO YOU, DEBBIE AND YOURS.❤️ https://t.co/yDhx1jmvNW — THE REAL IDAN (@TeniEntertainer) January 6, 2024