Teni Clears Air On Her Weight Loss

Popular singer, Teniola Apata, better stage by her stage name Teni The Entertainer, has opened up about her weight loss.

Recall that the 30-year-old plus-size singer shocked many last years when she shared some pictures on social media after losing weight.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Glitch Africa podcast, when the host asked how did she make the weight loss happen and how she feels about it, Teni said she feels good physically.

According to the, I Want To Be A Billionaire crooner, “I feel good. And do you know, imagine going for dinners and paying for everybody’s food and you can’t eat what they are eating… Because I’m dieting.

“You can ask my PA. I’m going to different dinners. I went to Yankee [abroad], that’s where most of my guys are. Normally, in Maimi, we go out, we have fun, crabs, this, that. I couldn’t eat any of that. It’s sad.

“But then, you now grow and you now learn that this thing you are doing is actually good for you. So, you start to change.

“You start to adopt better choices for yourself. You start to realise that I have this fame, I have this money. I need to be able to live long to enjoy it.”