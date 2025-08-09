Teni, Adekunle Gold, Zlatan Turn Up In Miami For Davido’s Pre-Wedding Bash

Nigerian music Artists and songwriters Teniola Apata (Teni), Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko (Adekunle Gold) and Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael (Zlatan Ibile) have arrived in Miami ahead of the highly anticipated Davido and Chioma’s star-studded white wedding.

The celebrations, which kicked off with a glamorous pre-wedding bash on Friday, August 8, have already made headlines across social media platforms.

The pre-wedding event, dubbed the “Chivido Havana Night,” took place in Miami and set the stage for Davido and Chioma’s weekend nuptials, expected to be a lavish affair.

Videos and paparazzi shots show the guests in holiday-formal styles against a backdrop of seafront elegance.

Online viewers are loving the energy of the evening as they took to their various social media pages to react to the ongoing wedding celebration.

Highlights include Teni teasing the groom, Poco Lee hyping up the vibe, and Zlatan arriving in full celebration mode, all confirming the event’s celebrity-forward hype.

This pre-wedding party is the opening act to what promises to be one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year. Stay tuned as the weekend unfolds with more music, fashion, and unforgettable moments.