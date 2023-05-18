Tenece celebrates 15 years of tech solution delivery in Nigeria

Tenece Professional Services Limited, a leading Information Technology solutions Company in Africa, on Saturday celebrated its 15th year of operating in Nigeria. With the theme “Beyond our Dreams”, Tenece CEO, Kingsley Eze, acknowledged that the company’s achievements in the IT solutions industry over the past 15 years have been exemplary, exceeding all set projections. “Founded in 2008 with a vision to be the foremost Enterprise Technology Consulting Services firm in Nigeria and Africa by 2030, Tenece has expanded beyond the 36 States of Nigeria to become a truly Pan-African Tech Company with presence in other African countries such Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya and Ethiopia, and the UAE. “Since Inception, Tenece has no record of a failed or uncompleted project, no capital injection, and over 3,000 successfully implemented solutions to customers in the educational sector, Financial Service Institutions, Fin Techs, Oil & Gas, Government, Telecommunications, and Manufacturing across the 36 states of Nigeria and Africa.

“Fifteen years later, Tenece continues to blaze the trail in the tech space across Africa, providing a full suite of End-to-End Maintenance and Management Solutions, Training young IT enthusiasts, and generously giving back to the society through various Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives,” he said.

Lina Eze (Ph.D.), MD of Tenece Hold Co reiterated that the celebration of Tenece@15 is a significant milestone for the entire team, particularly the pioneers, as it beams light on all the passion-driven efforts that have morphed Tenece into a remarkable Pan-African technology solutions company.

“Tenece pledges to continuously lead the industry by providing up-to- date innovative solutions that satisfy core business concerns and increase profitability while also improving overall operational efficiency,” she said.