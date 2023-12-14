Tenant Abducts Landlord, Neighbour’s Sons

A yet-to-be-identified woman has reportedly abducted two minors who are children of her landlord and neighbour in the Sango Ota area of Ogun State.

New Telegraph gathered that the said woman disappeared with the two kids, three days after she moved into the apartment.

Confirming the development on Wednesday, the State Command’s Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola said the landlord, Johnson Oshinowo, alleged that, a woman whom he rented his apartment on December 7, 2023, abducted his son and another neighbour’s son, who were both four years old.

He further said that; the woman who had just spent three days at the apartment has no known identity, as the landlord and the house agent did not conduct a profile check before renting the apartment to her.

She said, “On December 12, 2023, at about 0835hrs, a landlord informed the police that he rented a room apartment to a woman on December, 7 and on December 11, the woman abducted his son and his neighbour’s son without any trace of their destination.

“Immediately the report was received, detectives swung into action and visited the scene to conduct preliminary inquiries.

“From the preliminary investigation, it was gathered by the detectives that the woman had only spent three days in the rented house without any known background information. It was also gathered that the landlord and house agent have no profile of the suspect.”

She disclosed further that the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alamutu, has directed a discrete investigation into the abduction to ensure that the suspect was tracked down.

“The CP has directed a discrete investigation and urged operatives to intensify their efforts to track down the suspect and rescue the children,” Odutola concluded.