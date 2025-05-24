Tenancy Law: Lagos Govt Denies Report Of Update

Share

The Lagos State Government has debunked reports suggesting that the state’s Tenancy Law has been updated to enhance tenant protection and regulate landlord practices.

In a statement signed by Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing and LASRERA representative, the government clarified that the Lagos State Tenancy Law of 2015 remains in force.

“The Lagos State Government wishes to state unequivocally that the said publication did not emanate from the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority,” the statement read, emphasizing the importance of verifying information before publication.

Odunuga-Bakare further explained that while a bill proposing a new Tenancy Law is currently before the Lagos State House of Assembly, it has not yet been passed into law.

She added that the Ministry of Housing is actively engaging stakeholders—including real estate practitioners, the Nigerian Bar Association, and traditional leaders—to deliberate on issues affecting real estate transactions.

She assured the public that adequate information will be provided once the bill is passed into law.

