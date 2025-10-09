Ten Years Remembrance: Alamieyeseigha Was A Movement – MOSIEND

The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has described the late Diepreye Solomon Peter Alamieyeseigha, first civilian governor of Bayelsa State, as more than just a political leader, calling him “a movement, a shield for the oppressed, and a voice for the voiceless.”

In a statement issued on Thursday to mark the 10th anniversary of Alamieyeseigha’s passing, MOSIEND President, Dr. Kennedy Tonjo West, said a full decade after his demise, the vacuum left by the late governor’s absence still looms large.

According to the statement, Alamieyeseigha was not merely a politician but a symbol of the Ijaw struggle for self-determination, resource control, and justice.

“Today marks exactly ten years since the passing of His Excellency, Chief Diepreye Solomon Peter Alamieyeseigha, the first civilian Governor of Bayelsa State and the only man ever rightfully called the Governor-General of the Ijaw Nation,” MOSIEND stated.

“A full decade may have passed, but the vacuum created by his absence still looms large. No other governor, past or present, has earned the title he carried, not by praise or politics, but through undeniable merit, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to the Ijaw cause.”

The group described Alamieyeseigha as a leader who “stood tall when others bowed” and “spoke up when it was dangerous to do so.”

“He didn’t wait for Abuja to give; he demanded what was ours. He didn’t govern for self; he governed for the soul of the Ijaw Nation,” the statement continued.

MOSIEND highlighted some of Alamieyeseigha’s major achievements, including the establishment of the Niger Delta University, massive infrastructural development, youth empowerment, and cultural reawakening, which collectively defined his administration as one of purpose and vision.

However, the group lamented that since his death, the Ijaw Nation has witnessed regression in unity and purpose.

“Since his departure, we have watched the clock roll backwards. Successive administrations, both in Bayelsa and across the Ijaw states, have pursued personal ambitions over collective liberation. The loud silence on Ijaw issues today is deafening,” the statement said.

Declaring that no other governor should be addressed as “Governor-General of the Ijaw Nation,” MOSIEND said the title was not given by politics but earned through sacrifice and dedication.

“Let this 10th memorial not be a ceremony of empty speeches and political selfies. Let it be a wake-up call to every Ijaw leader, every Niger Deltan, and every public servant, you must earn your place in history,” Dr. West stated.

The group urged Ijaw youths, traditional rulers, political leaders, and stakeholders to recommit to the ideals that Alamieyeseigha embodied, self-determination, equity, justice, and purposeful development.

“Until someone rises with the courage, heart, and purpose of DSP Alamieyeseigha, the title of Governor-General remains retired in his honour,” it concluded.

“May his legacy continue to guide the Ijaw Nation. May his memory forever challenge us to do better. Rest on, Hero of the Creek, the Governor-General of the Ijaw Nation.”