Ten Years After, Kody And The Kids Launch Folktale Story Writing Competition

In commemoration of it’s 10 years of existence, the kiddies initiative, Kody and the Kids, has launched out with a creative writing competition for kids aged 8-16 Speaking during the week on the competition Kody, whose real names are Onu- Etim Cynthia Chikodi, said the special folktale story writing competition to mark the 10th anniversary of Kody and The Kids is categorised into two: one for kids aged 8 to 12, and the other for kids aged 13 to 16.

To participate in the competition, interested kids are encouraged to watch Cynthia’s animated Folktales on her YouTube channel, Story Time with Kody, and select any story to write a sequel on. As Cynthia explains, “this competition provides an opportunity for children to delve deeper into the enchanting world of folktale storytelling and showcase their own unique storytelling abilities.”

According to Kody, she believes that “children possess immense creativity and storytelling abilities, and this competition aims to encourage them to embrace their imagination and showcase their writing skills.” The two selected winners, one from each category, will receive a cash prize of N100,000 each. Additionally, their winning stories will be transformed into animated videos, complemented by storybook character illustrations and e-book publishing.

Kody adds: “We want to provide a platform to celebrate young talents and for their stories to come to life.” To participate, contestants are expected to send their stories via email, and also submit a two-minute video of themselves summarising the stories they have writ- ten via their Instagram page by tagging @ kodyandthekids.

Cynthia emphasized that this step is crucial to verify the contestants’ identity and ensure that they have written the stories themselves. Kody and The Kids was founded by Cynthia Chikodi Onu-Etim in 2013 through her radio program on Wazobia FM ‘story story’, where she promoted the culture of folktale storytelling and encouraged children to air their opinions on different lessons and issues from the stories she told.

She has also hosted several events, including the annual Kody and The Kids Christmas, Kody and The Kids Folktale Festival, Kody and The Kids Independence Day Cultural Concert, KATK Schools Challenge, among so many others.