November 15, 2024
Ten Killed As Fire Guts Spanish Retirement Home

A fire broke out overnight in a retirement home in the northeastern Spanish town of Villafranca de Ebro killing at least 10 people.

According to the report, there were 82 people inside the building when the fire broke out around 5:00 am (0400 GMT) on Friday due to unknown causes.

The mayor of the town, Volga Ramirez Gamiz, told newsmen that the fire was concentrated in one room, but the smoke spread throughout the residence.

The central government’s representative in the Aragon region, Fernando Beltran, added that the causes of the deaths were under investigation but likely due to smoke inhalation.

The Jardines de Villafranca residence was opened in 2008 as a home for the elderly but had recently specialised in elderly people with mental health problems.

