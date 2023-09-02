Manchester United’s most expensive signing of the summer, Rasmus Hojlund, is expected to make his debut against Arsenal on Sunday and will be hoping to strike an instant impact as the Red Devils visit one of the most dreaded grounds for them in the division.

Erik Ten Hag, the coach, signed Hojlund from Atalanta Bergamo for an initial fee of £65 million, which could rise to £75 million with add-ons. Hojlund has been brought in to lead the attack and play a key role in Manchester United’s future.

At just 20 years old, Hojlund is a raw but talented player with youthful exuberance and an eye for goal. In his debut Serie A season, at just 19, he managed to score nine goals and provide four assists, making him the youngest player ever to achieve this feat.

Manchester United has been looking for a centre-forward to win games for them for a long time. In the past six years, they have had Wout Weghorst, Edinson Cavani, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Odion Ighalo, and Cristiano Ronaldo on short-term deals to help bridge the gap.

Hojlund is a welcome addition to the club, as he represents the next generation of strikers. Standing at 6ft 3in, Hojlund is an incredibly physical and strong player with lightning-quick speed. Although Ten Hag eventually wants the team to become more possession-based, Hojlund’s speed Ten Hag unleashes Hojlund on Arsenal and acceleration will be perfectly suited to counterattacks, which is how Manchester United play, especially away from home.

Despite his big fee, which is based primarily on his potential, Hojlund still has a lot of work to do in and around the box. His hold-up play and clinical edge will improve tenfold as he works with attacking coach Benni Mc-Carthy. Manchester United fans will need to be patient with Hojlund, who comes in with high expectations.

Ideally, Manchester United should have signed another centre-forward to ease Hojlund’s transition and take away some of the burden of goal-scoring. An older, more experienced number nine, such as FC Porto’s Mehdi Taremi, would have been perfect. It would have given the Denmark international some breathing space for a season to get up to speed with the Premier League, which is no easy proposition at such a young age in his first season.

Hojlund has all the characteristics and ambition he needs to succeed at the highest level, but it is crucial that he remains patient if he does not have a blistering start. Making his debut away from home against Arsenal is not an easy game to make a statement, but he will have the inner confidence to take centre stage. There is real excitement for the first time in over half a decade about a Manchester United centre forward who has the potential to reach new heights.

Now, it’s about nurturing the young Dane and getting the best out of him, United legend Andy Cole said. “He needs time to bed in because he’s a young player. His first game’s coming up and he’s just returned from an injury but considering the way that Manchester United have started, people will be on his case straight away because there haven’t been any goals that have come from that central area so far,” Cole said.

“Questions will be asked straight away, especially if he doesn’t start well because there’s been a lot of money spent on a kid that scored nine goals in Serie A last season. “We can all say that he’s inexperienced and that he’s been bought for the long- term, but the crazy media attention that Manchester United receive means that it doesn’t allow players time to bed in, regardless of how much money has been spent on them. People will hound you as soon as things don’t go well.”