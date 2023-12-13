Ten Hag: There Is Still A Lot To Play For

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag has insisted that there is still a lot to play for despite being knocked out of the Champions League this season.

The Red Devils finished bottom of Group A in the Champions League after a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich at Old Trafford, thanks to Kingsley Coman’s goal in the 70th minute.

This is the second time Man United will be ending their Champions League campaign at the bottom of the group stage since the 2005/06 season.

Ten Hag said this squad will focus on the FA Cup and also ensure they secure Champions League football next season.

“There are still many things to play for, and now we can focus, of course, on the Premier League.

“This is the level we want to play, the Champions League, so we have to give every effort to be in the top four and next year be back in the Champions League. Then we have the FA Cup, so there are so many things to play for, he said.