Ten Hag Sets Goal Target For Rashford Ahead Of 2023/24 Season

Erik ten Hag has said he expects Marcus Rashford to exceed his career-best goal tally of 30 goals during the 2023/24 season.

After a difficult 2021/22 campaign in which he scored a measly five goals in all competitions, Rashford re-found his best form under new manager Ten Hag last season.

The England international finished the season as the club’s top goalscorer in all competitions, netting an impressive 30 goals and earning a bumper new contract for his troubles.

Heading into the new season, Ten Hag has told the press that he expects even more from his star man, and the highest-paid player at the club, and has called on the forward to “raise the bar” once again, saying, “For Rashy we expect him to raise the bar.

“We are looking for goals and Rashy, in this moment, proved he has a very good goalscoring record. But for himself, he wants to make the next step and score more goals than last season.”

Rashford looks set to have a lot more help on the goal front next season at Old Trafford. The club have agreed a fee of £64m plus £8.5m of add-ons to sign highly-rated young striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.