Ten Hag Reacts To Tottenham 2-0 Defeat

Erik ten Hag has given his opinion on his team’s loss at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Manchester United dominated in the second half and won by two goals.

United had numerous chances to take the lead in the first 15 minutes, but their missed opportunities came back to haunt them in the second half.

Ten Hag’s men were lacklustre throughout and were easy to play against, with Tottenham’s aggressive approach causing United issues.

It’s not quite the difficult start Ten Hag experienced last year but with difficult fixtures coming up, he will be desperate to turn things around to kickstart the season.

The boss has now delivered his verdict on the game, highlighting the referee’s failure to award United a penalty for a blatant handball by Tottenham defender Cristian Romero.

“Also we deserved a penalty. We didn’t get it, so you have to accept it. That’s the way the game is. So it was not our day.

“I think we created more chances, very good chances. I think we did very good pressing and high ball retains. We had the switches and created some great chances but didn’t score.

“Then you have to stay focused. It started at the end of the first half, three unnecessary bookings and we conceded a big chance. Totally unnecessary.

“Then the second half the way we started was no good. But we did not collapse. We fought back.”

It is not the first time over the last 12 months that poor second halves have cost United and that is an issue Ten Hag needs to address sooner rather than later.

United now wait to welcome Nottingham Forest to Old Trafford next week, with a protest against the club’s ownership planned.