Ten Hag Not Fit To Be Man United Manager – Bent

Former Tottenham Hotspur player, Darren Bent has claimed that Manchester United Manager, Erik Ten Hag cannot coach the club, urging him to leave Old Trafford.

Bent’s comments came after Man United were dumped out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

New Telegraph recalls that the Red Devil only managed to win one, lost four and drew one of their matches by finishing bottom in the group stage.

Speaking on the development, Bent said Ten Hag is not up to it, adding that the club is too big for him.

He said, “Not up to it, should go.”

He continued, “I don’t think he’s up to it. I think the club’s way too big for him.”