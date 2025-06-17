Ten Hag Keen To Block Xhaka’s Exit Amid AC Milan Transfer Talks

Share

Bayer Leverkusen manager Erik ten Hag is determined to keep Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka at the club despite growing interest from AC Milan ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, Xhaka’s representatives are currently in talks with the Serie A giants, with the 32-year-old reportedly open to a new challenge in Italy.

However, Ten Hag views the former Arsenal star as a key figure in his plans for the upcoming season and is pushing to block the move.

Ten Hag is said to value Xhaka’s experience and leadership, especially as the squad undergoes a significant transition following multiple high-profile departures.

The former Bundesliga champions are undergoing a summer overhaul, with head coach Xabi Alonso, right-back Jeremie Frimpong, and centre-back Jonathan Tah already leaving the club. Star midfielder Florian Wirtz is also on the verge of a confirmed transfer to Liverpool, pending official announcements from both clubs.

With several senior players gone or on their way out, Ten Hag is eager to retain some stability within the squad — and Xhaka, under contract until 2028, fits that bill.

“Losing Xhaka would further weaken the team’s core, especially at a time when Leverkusen needs experienced players to guide the next phase under Ten Hag’s leadership,” a club insider revealed.

AC Milan, seeking to bolster their midfield, have identified Xhaka as a priority target. The Swiss international’s versatility, passing range, and composure under pressure make him an ideal fit for the Rossoneri’s tactical setup.

Xhaka, who joined Leverkusen in 2023, has been instrumental in their domestic and European campaigns.

Though interested in a move to Serie A, the final decision could rest on whether Ten Hag and the club’s board are willing to sanction the deal.

