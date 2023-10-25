Ten Hag Heaps Praise On ‘Dominant’ Maguire After United Heroics

After Harry Maguire’s Manchester United comeback continued with the game-winning goal in their 1-0 victory over FC Copenhagen, Erik ten Hag praised the centre-back.

Maguire broke the scoreless draw in the 72nd minute and Andre Onana made a stunning stop on a penalty shot with the game’s final kick.

the Red Devils were spared yet another sad outcome at Old Trafford as Ten Hag said, “He’s playing much more proactively in possession, stepping in, passing vertically.”

In recent games, Maguire has been back in Ten Hag’s starting lineup, and the Dutch manager thinks the England international is making significant progress.

Speaking during his Old Trafford press conference following the game, he added, “Very confident in the combat, pushing forward to defend as well as being on the front foot.

“I believe he is dominating at the appropriate time. [He is] outclassing his rivals.

After a difficult start since joining the Red Devils for £47 million from Inter Milan, custodian Onana will surely have his best moment in a Red Devils shirt to date this evening.

Regarding the Cameroonian stopper, Ten Hag stated: “That’s one of his skills.” He saves penalties admirably.

“I thought today’s performance was just as good as Saturday’s.

Even though United’s European campaign has begun, the close victory won’t likely quiet critics after yet another lackluster performance.

“First half — not good,” Ten Hag continued.

The fact that Copenhagen was so well-organized made things tough. It was hard to make opportunities.

“We didn’t take the appropriate steps in the lead-up. Thus, we didn’t play the game at the proper tempo.

“I felt the second half was better. The ascent was superior.

“We increased the number of opportunities and switches we had. Although it was a close call, I believe the victory was ultimately justified.”