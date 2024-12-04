Ten Hag Considered As Marco Rose’s Replacement At RB Leipzig

Share

Following a series of disappointing performances, the former Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag, is under consideration by the Bundesliga club, RB Leipzig as a potential replacement for current manager Marco Rose, who is facing immense pressure.

It would be recalled that Ten Hag was recently sacked from Manchester United.

Under Rose’s leadership, Leipzig has struggled significantly, having lost five out of their last six matches across all competitions, which has raised concerns among club officials and fans alike.

The situation reached a new low this past weekend when Leipzig suffered a staggering 5-1 defeat at home against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

Despite currently occupying fourth place in the league table, the club’s recent form indicates that a turnaround is urgently needed if Rose hopes to retain his position.

The mounting speculation suggests that Rose could be dismissed if results do not improve soon.

