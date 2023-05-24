Ten Hag Comments On Neymar Transfer Rumour, Rashford Fitness

Manchester United Manager, Erik Ten Hag on Wednesday commented on the rumour surrounding Brazilian forwarder, Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior’s transfer from PSG to Man United and the fitness of Marcus Rashford.

Ten Hang made the remark while speaking to reporters ahead of his side’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea.

Here is what he had to say.

On Neymar rumours

“When we have news we will tell you.”

On Champions League qualification

“We want to win every game, that is what we do all season so tomorrow we want to do the same, we want to win the game, play dominant football and get the job done.

“We want to compete with the best, then you have to be in the Champions League. We want to compete with the best and be in the Champions League. In the Premier League, you have to be one of the first four, that’s not easy, many are competing for it, many think they should be in and we are one of them.”

On Anthony Martial

“No. If you are not available, you can’t score. When he was available we played better, the team is winning games, he’s also scoring goals but he has to be available.”

On being ahead of schedule

“First, we have to win the game tomorrow and get the job done. Then it’s about judgement from others if it’s a good, bad, or normal performance. We are on a project, and we want to go back and win trophies, we win one trophy but we want more trophies, and compete with the best, we are still on a journey but we think we are in the right direction but it can always be better. Because good is not good enough.”

On Rashford’s fitness