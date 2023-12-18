Ten Hag Commends Man United Pair After A Draw With Liverpool

In the recent Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool, Erik ten Hag has praised the centre-half partnership of Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans.
According to Ten Hag, Varane and Evans played exceptionally well and showed their experience during the match, which ended in a goalless draw at Anfield.
According to a report on Sky Sports, he said “They played very well. Raphael Varane and Evans played a brilliant game.
“I don’t think they ever played together apart from in training but you see they are very experienced.”
