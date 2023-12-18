New Telegraph

December 18, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 18, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ten Hag Commends…

Ten Hag Commends Man United Pair After A Draw With Liverpool

In the recent Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool, Erik ten Hag has praised the centre-half partnership of Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans.

According to Ten Hag, Varane and Evans played exceptionally well and showed their experience during the match, which ended in a goalless draw at Anfield.

READ ALSO:

According to a report on Sky Sports, he said “They played very well. Raphael Varane and Evans played a brilliant game.

“I don’t think they ever played together apart from in training but you see they are very experienced.”

Tags:

Read Previous

22 Clubs Set For 3rd Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge Warri 2023
Read Next

Access Bank’s Head Of Media Relations, Abdul Imoyo Is Dead