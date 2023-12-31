Ten Hag Believes Injury Returnees Will Help Solve Man United Challenges

Erik Ten Hag remains optimistic that key players returning from injury will help him solve the ongoing issues at Manchester United.

The Red Devils slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest in their final match of 2023, Morgan Gibbs-White netting a late winner on the counter after Marcus Rashford had cancelled out Nicolas Dominguez’s second-half opener.

United have now lost 14 matches in all competitions this season and the last time they suffered more before the turn of the year was way back in 1930-31.

But Ten Hag believes an easing of the current injury crisis at Old Trafford will allow his side to be more consistent in the second half of the campaign.

The Dutchman told BBC Radio 5 Live exclusively: “We have to make our performances consistent and have to do better. A game is 90 minutes and we have to invest from the first minute on.

“We are hopeful that many players will be back in the new year and they will strengthen the team and the squad.

“We know the reasons why it is not working. No team can deal with all the issues and injuries that we have had.

“We should still have done better and we have depth in the squad. When you have so many injuries, the depth is not enough.”

United were without Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Sofyan Amrabat and Anthony Martial for the trip to the City Ground, while Rasmus Hojlund was also taken ill shortly before the match.

Christian Eriksen believes the Red Devils’ season has been a case of “one step forward two steps back”, but like his manager, he remains confident things will improve in the new year.

The Denmark international said: “Things will heal and get better. There’s only one way forward and that’s to work hard.

“Sometimes it goes against us. As a footballer you want the best game every day but the only way to do that is to work.”