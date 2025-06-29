Ten Arrested Over Kidnap, Murder In Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested ten suspects in connection with the kidnap and murder of a young man in Nimo, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

It will be recalled that the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, had on June 26 led operatives to a bush in Nimo, where the lifeless body of a young man was discovered, sparking suspicion of a kidnap-related murder.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Awkuzu, effected the arrests as part of ongoing investigations.

“Police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, on 28th June 2025, arrested ten suspects in connection with the ongoing investigation into the recovered lifeless body of an alleged kidnap victim found near a piggery farm at Nimo on 23rd June 2025,” the statement read.

Ikenga said the suspects are currently undergoing interrogation, while investigators are processing key information to determine the next line of action as directed by CP Orutugu.

“The Command remains committed to unravelling the circumstances surrounding the incident and bringing all those involved to justice,” he added.