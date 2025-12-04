Temu, Dellyman Partner To Boost Deliveries Across Nigeria

Temu, the fast-growing global e-commerce powerhouse, has entered into a delivery partnership with Lagos-based logistics startup Dellyman, marking a significant step in Temu’s expansion into the Nigerian market.

The partnership follows a successful pilot phase in which Dellyman completed more than 1,300 deliveries with a 95% success rate, demonstrating its readiness to support large-scale e-commerce operations nationwide.

Founded in 2020, Dellyman has grown into one of Nigeria’s most reliable same-day and last-mile delivery platforms. The company recently achieved a 10,000-order monthly delivery milestone in November 2025, contributing to a cumulative total of more than 300,000 lifetime deliveries.

This track record made Dellyman a strong fit for Temu, which is aggressively scaling logistics capabilities across key African markets.

Through this collaboration, Temu customers in Nigeria will experience faster, more predictable, and more transparent deliveries, a critical factor in sustaining the platform’s customer satisfaction as order volumes continue to rise.