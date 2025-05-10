Tems Urges Global Audience To Explore African Culture, Music Beyond Stereotypes

Share

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has called on the international community to move beyond stereotypes and experience the richness of African culture firsthand, starting from Nigeria and Ghana.

Speaking on the red carpet of the 2025 Met Gala in New York with Fashion Bomb Daily, Tems encouraged global audiences to immerse themselves in African culture by visiting the continent and witnessing its vibrancy beyond media portrayals.

“I always encourage people to go to Lagos and Ghana for vacation,” Tems said.

“Just go and see for yourself before you make an opinion [about Africa]. See it for yourself and see how you feel.”

She emphasised that the true beauty of Africa lies in its creativity and cultural depth. “I think it is in the creativity, the daily efforts, the looks, the songs, the traditions, and the cultures,” she added.

Tems also addressed global misconceptions about African music, noting that while Afrobeats has gained global popularity, it is only one of many genres thriving across the continent.

“We are not just Afrobeats,” she said. “There is Amapiano, Afrosoul, R&B, and Afro Jazz. There are so many genres in African music that people are not all the way tapped into yet.”

