Tems To Headline First-Ever FIFA Club World Cup Final Halftime Show

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, is set to make history as one of the headliners for the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup Final halftime show.

New Telegraph gathered that FIFA announced on Monday, June 9, 2025, that Tems will perform alongside American rapper Doja Cat and Colombian global star J Balvin during the final match scheduled for July 13 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States.

The landmark halftime show is being produced by Global Citizen and curated by Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin.

Expressing her excitement, Tems said: “We are going to bring the world together for a beautiful moment, to celebrate football, feel the unity that music brings, and improve the lives of millions of children through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. I can’t wait, see you at the Club World Cup final!”

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is a newly expanded format, featuring 32 club teams from around the world. It kicks off on June 14 and will be played across 12 stadiums in 11 cities throughout the United States.

Tems’ participation marks a significant moment for Nigerian music on the global stage, as she becomes the first Nigerian artist to perform at a FIFA Club World Cup final.

