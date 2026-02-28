Tems Surpasses Tyla To Become Africa’s Most Streamed Artiste On Spotify

Nigerian global star, Tems, has officially become the African act with the highest monthly listeners on Spotify, overtaking South African sensation, Tyla, in a closely watched streaming race.

According to the latest figures on the streaming platform, Tems now boasts 38.3 million monthly listeners, slightly edging past Tyla’s 38.2 million. The milestone marks another significant achievement for the Grammy Award winning singer, whose international appeal continues to expand across continents.

The new record places Tems at the top of the African Spotify monthly listeners ranking, reinforcing her status as one of the most influential voices in contemporary African music. Tems’ rise to the number one spot reflects the sustained global impact of her collaborations and solo projects.

Over the past few years, she has built a strong international audience through features with global heavyweights and chart-topping releases that have resonated with fans across the United States, Europe and Africa. Her distinctive sound, often blending Afrobeats, R and B and alternative influences, has helped her carve out a unique identity in the global music industry.

From award wins to major festival performances, Tems has consistently expanded her footprint beyond Nigeria. Tyla, on the other hand, has also enjoyed a meteoric rise, particularly following the global success of her breakout hits, which gained traction on TikTok and mainstream radio.

The South African star’s fusion of Amapiano and pop has positioned her as one of the continent’s fastest growing exports. The narrow margin between both artistes highlights the intense competition at the top of African streaming charts, with fans of both singers actively tracking the numbers online.

News of Tems surpassing Tyla quickly sparked conversations across social media platforms, with supporters celebrating what many described as a win for Nigerian music on the global stage. Regardless of the competition, both Tems and Tyla have played significant roles in elevating African music visibility on global streaming platforms.