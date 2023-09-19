Tems Sparks Pregnancy Rumour In New Outfit

Grammy award-winning singer, Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems has sparked pregnancy rumours as she’s spotted in a new video with a baby bump.
The music star who has kept her relationship and intimate life out of media space has been alleged to be expecting a baby soon.
A new video which surfaced on social media shows the Grammy award-winning artist at an event abroad being cheered by fans.
READ ALSO:
- Tems Bags Two Awards In UK
- Tems Sets New Music Chart Record In US, Beats American Stars.
- Tems speaks on style of music.
However, in the video, netizens have observed that she has a baby bump and thus expecting a child with an unknown lover.
Check out netizens’ reactions
@Dazzleee_ said: “Tems is pregnant. If she doesn’t name her child “Conditions” I’ll throw a tantrum”
@oyinTGSP opined: “We know Tems is pregnant but we don’t know the Future”
@TheMahleek commented: “Only you fit hold my body” Tems you lied, how did you get pregnant without me holding the body”
@_oluwaseun stated: “Tems is pregnant but we no sabi the father, Abi kin kpe Wizzy, world bestie?”
Watch the video below :