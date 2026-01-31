Tems Sets New Record For African Female Artistes On UK Charts

Nigerian singer Tems has made history by becoming the first African female artiste to reach the top of the Official UK Singles Chart. Her collaboration with British rapper Dave, “Raindance,” climbed to Number 1, marking a major moment for Afrobeats and further proving the genre’s global reach.

The achievement cements Tems as a leading international artiste and a dominant force in one of the world’s most competitive music markets. The rise of “Raindance” was gradual rather than instant.

The song, which appears on Dave’s 2025 album; “The Boy Who Played the Harp,” debuted in the Top 40 before steadily gaining momentum over the following months.

Its popularity surged through the winter, boosted by a viral social media challenge and a visually striking music video filmed in Lagos.

After sitting at Number 2 the previous week, the track finally moved to the top, overtaking Djo’s “End of Beginning.” Critics have praised the song for blending Dave’s introspective style with Tems’ powerful, soulful vocals, describing it as a seamless fusion of UK rap and African musical influence.

While African male artistes such as Wizkid and Burna Boy have enjoyed sustained success on the UK charts, a female artiste from the continent had never reached Number 1 until now.

Tems had previously come close with several high-profile releases, including her feature on Future’s “Wait For U” and her collaboration with Wizkid on “Essence,” both of which achieved major international success without topping the UK chart.

For Dave, “Raindance” becomes his fourth UK Number 1 single, adding to a run of chart-topping hits that includes “Funky Friday,” “Starlight,” and “Sprinter.”