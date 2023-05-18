Tems Sets New Music Chart Record In US, Beats American Stars

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Temz, has beaten American female music stars to a new record on the Billboard chart.

The 28-year-old singer achieved this rare milestone after her song ‘Free Mind’ broke the record for the longest-running number one by a female artist in Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart history.

Free Mind,” which is off Tems’ debut Extended Play (EP) has earned millions of streams in the United States across major digital streaming platforms.

The song maintained its position at number one on the chart this week, making it a total of 17 weeks at peak, which is a record by any female artiste.

Tems was the first Nigerian female soloist to appear as a lead on the chart making the song debut on the main chart, Billboard Hot 100 last year.