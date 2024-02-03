Tems Reveals Most Dangerous Thing She Has Done

Grammy award-winning Nigerian artist, Tems, has revealed the most dangerous thing she has ever done.

Speaking in a recent interview with Elle magazine, the 28-year-old singer opened up about her adrenaline-pumping skydiving adventure.

During the interview, she was asked about the most dangerous thing she had ever done.

In response, she said the most dangerous thing she has done was jumping out of a plane, adding that she doesn’t know how high she went skydiving.

Skydiving is a sport that involves leaping from an aircraft and freefalling before deploying a parachute.

She said, “The most dangerous thing I’ve ever done is jump out of a plane. I don’t even know how high but I went skydiving once.

“And I think for a second I was like, ‘Am I dying? I don’t know who sent me to do this. I don’t know why I decided to do this but here I am falling.’

“My uncle convinced me and my cousins to jump. I was like, ‘Wow! So cool. Daredevil.’ And then we got into the plane and I was like I will just stay in the plane and they said I can’t. They pushed us out.”