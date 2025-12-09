Tems Reveals Key Qualities She Values In Relationship

Grammy-award-winning singer, Temilade Openiyi, known professionally as Tems has shared insight into what she considers essential in a romantic relationship, stressing the importance of friendliness and genuine curiosity.

Speaking in a recent interview with Complex, the Afrobeat singer said she cannot date anyone who is unfriendly or shows little interest in their partner.

She described the absence of these qualities as a significant red flag and an indication that the relationship may not be worth pursuing.

“My dating terms are that someone who is not trying to be your friend is a red flag. If he or she doesn’t want to know more about you, end the relationship,” she said.

Tems, who identifies as a lover girl, said she is prioritising self-love and being cautious in her relationships due to past experiences.

She advised ending relationships with partners who show no interest in getting to know their significant other, stating that mutual curiosity and friendship are essential components of a healthy partnership.