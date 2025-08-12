Tems Reveals Gender Bias In Nigerian Music Industry

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has opened up about the lack of respect women face in the country’s music scene.

Speaking in a recent interview with the BBC, Tems revealed that early in her career, she struggled to be taken seriously simply because of her gender.

“People don’t really respect women in the [music] industry,” Tems said, reflecting on her journey.

Tems explained that these experiences inspired her to launch The Leading Vibe Initiative, a platform designed to give women better access to opportunities, wider audiences, and greater chances of success in the music industry.

“I want to change the way women see themselves in music,” she said, adding that the initiative will help female artists define their goals, brand identity, and personal boundaries.

She also offered advice to aspiring female musicians, saying, “What are the things that you wouldn’t do for fame and the things that you would do?”

Tems’ comments come as part of a broader conversation about gender barriers in Nigerian music.