Tems Opens Up About Her Evolution In Style, Music, Love

Tems has never been afraid of attention, but in 2025 she’s stepping into it with a new kind of quiet confidence. After another massive year, the Grammy winner sat down with Cee Valentina for Complex UK, with whom she had an open and honest conversation about her style, her music, and of course, her love life, amid unverified rumours linking her to UK rap star Dave.

In the interview, Tems pulled back the curtain on her usually private world. From clearing the air about her viral Oscars dress to speaking on whether she’s really in her “lover girl” era, here’s everything we learned from her. When asked to select her favourite red carpet moment of all time, Tems didn’t hesitate.

She pointed to her appearance at the GQ 2025 Man of the Year Awards in London last month. Dressed in a clean, striking white outfit put together by her longtime stylist Dunsin Wright, Tems looked like pure art.

She wore a fitted tank-style top that blended into a structured corset, pulled tight at the waist, and then dropped into a textured, straight-cut skirt. The fabric had a soft, scale-like pattern that caught the light, and the look was finished with a long, flowing train behind her. It was clean and angelic. She also juxtaposed this with her 2023 Oscars appearance, a moment she acknowledged was “controversial”.

That infamous Lever Couture gown, with its cloud-like architectural headpiece, became a viral sensation for all the wrong reasons, blocking the views of the Hollywood elite seated behind her. The cloud-like 2023 Oscars gown was also styled by Dunsin Wright, who curated the ethereal look from Ukrainian design house Lever Couture (by designer Lessja Verlingieri).

Tems was also asked about the meaning behind her latest project Love Is A Kingdom EP “I just felt like people need to see the different types of love that I have experienced, getting to a point where I’ve discovered self-love and self-acceptance,” she explained.

Despite her global fame, Tems has kept her private life hermetically sealed. When pressed on whether she feels she is currently in her “lover girl era,” her response was both poetic and definitive. “I’m always going to be a lover girl,” she declared. “I’m not waiting for anything. I still love love but I’m just more grounded.” That same grown-woman energy also shows in what Tems wants from a partner.

The ‘Big Daddy’ singer didn’t sugarcoat anything, she laid out her non-negotiables clearly, giving a full lesson in knowing your worth and setting boundaries. “Honestly, someone that’s not trying to be your friend is a red flag, period,” she stated.

“Anybody that isn’t curious about you, red flag. If he/she doesn’t want to know more about you, end it.” Speculation has been rife since October, following their electric chemistry on the track ‘Raindance’ from Dave’s chart-topping album The Boy Who Played the Harp.

Fans have dissected every lyric and public interaction, convinced that the two musical heavyweights had taken their relationship from the studio to the streets. However, Tems’ comments effectively pour cold water on the fire. Her assertion that she is “not waiting for anything” and her emphasis on “self-love” suggest a woman happily committed to herself rather than a secret romance.

The dynamic between her and the Streatham rapper appears to be one of profound artistic respect rather than romantic entanglement. While the internet may desperately want this power couple to exist, the reality is clear: Tems is single, grounded, and protecting her peace. For now, the only love affair Tems is interested in publicising is the one she is having with herself….and frankly, she has never looked happier.