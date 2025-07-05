Tems Launches Programme To Empower Women In Music

Award-winning singer, Tems, has announced the ‘Leading Vibe Initiative,’ a pioneering platform aimed at empowering ering young women in the music industry across Africa with plans for global expansion.

According to Tems, the initiative seeks to bridge the gap in female representation in music by providing emerging artistes, songwriters, and producers with essential tools, resources, and networking opportunities.

Drawing from her experiences as a self-taught artiste, who navigated an industry with limited support and representation for women, Tems created the Leading Vibe Initiative to drive meaningful change.

The initiative will kick off in Lagos, Nigeria, offering participants hands-on training, mentorship and access to cutting-edge music production technology.

Through a partnership with Native Instruments, participants will gain access to industry-standard equipment.

The initiative is currently open to female artistes, songwriters, and producers aged between 18 and 35 based in Nigeria with applications accepted until July 13.

“It is for women creators, women producers, women engineers, and women writers. That is why I’m starting the Leading Vibe Initiative for the ones that believe, for the ones that have a desire to be heard and a dream to be seen. The ones who dare to be different and who are just waiting for that one space where they can express and be the best versions of themselves,” Tems said.