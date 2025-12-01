New Telegraph

December 1, 2025
Tems: How I Stayed Motivated Before Fame

Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat singer Tems has opened up about her pre-fame struggles, revealing how she stayed motivated during the tough times.

Speaking on her verified X handle, the singer said her faith and focus on serving others were the driving forces that kept her going.

Tems further stated that she leaned heavily on her spirituality, which played a significant role in her journey.

She also emphasised the importance of positive self-talk, making a conscious effort to think positively about herself and believing in her own abilities.

The X user asked, “Before the fame and spotlight, what kept you going on the days you almost gave up? I’m a big fan trying to stay motivated.”

Tems replied, “Oh, baby, honestly, I leaned on God a lot. And I focused on serving. I hypnotised myself into thinking positively about myself; most negative thoughts are lies.

“They’re just easier to believe. There’s nothing you cannot do.  Just don’t focus on other people, cuz who will focus on you?”

