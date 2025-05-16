Tems’ Grammy-Winning Song Receives RIAA Certification

Share

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer, Temilade Openiyi, known professionally as Tems, is set to receive another Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certification.

As reported by the popular music chart news platform Chart Data, Tems’ hit single ‘Love Me Jeje’ has surpassed 500K units in sales in the United States.

This makes the single eligible for an RIAA gold certification, which is a remarkable feat that comes barely 3 months after she recently added four new RIAA certifications to her collection.

This feat sees Tems extend her record as one of the highest RIAA-certified Nigerian artists whose success has positioned her as a global star.

