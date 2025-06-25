Tems Gifts Fan N3m After She Made Crochet Design Of Her

Grammy award-winning singer Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems, has gifted a fan with the sum of N3M after she created a crochet design of her.
The fan identified as Odum Ifeoluwa had taken to her X page to show off the design she made of the singer.
She revealed that she had taken up 70 hours to make a crochet design of the singer while also tagging her handle to it.
Meanwhile, Tems who came across this was very much impressed and begged to buy it from her.
Tems wrote; “Yo this is unbelievable, You are incredible!
I NEED IT RIGHT NOWWW
Can I buy it please? ,”
READ ALSO;
- Tems To Headline First-Ever FIFA Club World Cup Final Halftime Show.
- Muyiwa Awoniyi Speaks On First Encounter With Tems.
- Tems Urges Global Audience To Explore African Culture, Music Beyond Stereotypes.
The fan returned to share a screenshot of the alert of N3M she had received from Tems.
@If3oluwacreates had posted; “I hope @temsbaby
gets to see this coz I don’t have much followers on here, but after 8925 Stitches and 70 hours, I finished this crochet portrait of tems, I made this to mark the 1yr anniversary of when I started crocheting. It’s also my first time doing tapestry. I love you Tems”
In another post she wrote:
“OMG this has to be the best day of my life.
@temsbaby
thank you so much.
@yvonneonyanta
you’re are amazing. The rebel gang is the best community ever, thank you to everyone for your positive comments. Thank you so much”
See posts below;