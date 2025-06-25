Tems Gifts Fan N3m After She Made Crochet Design Of Her

Meanwhile, Tems who came across this was very much impressed and begged to buy it from her.

Tems wrote; “Yo this is unbelievable, You are incredible!

I NEED IT RIGHT NOWWW

Can I buy it please? ,”

READ ALSO;

The fan returned to share a screenshot of the alert of N3M she had received from Tems.

@If3oluwacreates had posted; “I hope @temsbaby

gets to see this coz I don’t have much followers on here, but after 8925 Stitches and 70 hours, I finished this crochet portrait of tems, I made this to mark the 1yr anniversary of when I started crocheting. It’s also my first time doing tapestry. I love you Tems”

In another post she wrote:

“OMG this has to be the best day of my life.

@temsbaby

thank you so much.

@yvonneonyanta

you’re are amazing. The rebel gang is the best community ever, thank you to everyone for your positive comments. Thank you so much”

See posts below;