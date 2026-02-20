Tems, Burna Boy Set New Billboard Hot 100 Record For African Artistes

Tems and Burna Boy have again made history in the global music scene after breaking the record for the most Billboard Hot 100 entries by African artists, overtaking South African rock band, Seether. The milestone follows fresh appearances on the Billboard US Hot 100 through their features on J. Cole’s latest project, The Fall-Off.

‘Bounce Road Blues’, which features Tems alongside Future, debuted at No. 34, while ‘Only You,’ featuring Burna Boy, entered the chart at No. 78. The new entries take both Afrobeats stars to eight Hot 100 appearances each—the highest tally by any African act. For Tems, the achievement extends an already groundbreaking year. She now boasts three Billboard Hot 100 entries in 2026 alone, making her the African artist with the most entries this year.

Earlier, she became the first African female artist to reach seven Hot 100 entries, a record she initially shared with Burna Boy and Seether before surpassing it. Meanwhile, the Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, continues to demonstrate remarkable chart consistency.

He has now secured at least one Billboard Hot 100 entry for six consecutive years—from 2021 through 2026—becoming the first African artist to accomplish the feat. His Hot 100 journey began with ‘Loved By You’ in 2021, followed by the global smash ‘Last Last’ in 2022.

In 2023, he charted with ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’ and ‘Talibans II.’ The momentum continued in 2024 with ‘Just Like Me’ and ‘We Pray,’ before ‘WGFT’ in 2025 and now ‘Only You’ in 2026.

The record underscores the sustained global penetration of Afrobeats and the increasing integration of African artists into mainstream U.S. pop and hip-hop circuits. With high-profile collaborations and consistent chart placements, Tems and Burna Boy are not only setting individual records but also expanding the commercial footprint of African music worldwide.