Tems Becomes Most-Streamed Nigerian Artist On Spotify

Nigerian singer and global music sensation, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems has achieved a major milestone, becoming the Nigerian artist with the highest number of monthly listeners on Spotify.

The Grammy-winning vocalist has now surpassed 23.3 million monthly listeners, marking yet another significant achievement in her fast-rising international career.

Tems’ latest streaming numbers highlight her growing influence across global music markets, driven by her unique sound, acclaimed collaborations, and a strong fan base that continues to expand.

Her presence on major global charts, coupled with her contributions to international hits, has kept her music in constant rotation among listeners worldwide.

Music analysts note that Tems’ consistency and crossover appeal have played a pivotal role in pushing African music—especially Nigerian alternative and soul-inspired Afrobeats—further into the global mainstream.

Her recent releases and features have also maintained strong momentum on digital platforms, contributing to her streaming surge.

This new Spotify milestone places Tems ahead of several established Nigerian acts, reinforcing her status as one of the most influential female artists from Africa today.

Fans have celebrated the accomplishment across social media, praising her artistry, originality, and steady rise in the international music scene.

With more music on the way and growing demand for her sound around the world, Tems’ latest record signals that her global dominance is far from slowing down.