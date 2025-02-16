Tems Becomes First African Female Artist To Hit 1bn Streams On Spotify

Share

Grammy-award-winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems has broken another record as she becomes the first female African artist to have a song with 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Tems made history with her joint single “Wait For U” alongside Future and Drake, which has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The 2022 track, which samples Tems’ “Higher” from her 2020 EP “For Broken Ears”, achieved a milestone by launching at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, a first for an African artist.

The song also earned two Grammy nominations and took home the award for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Tems had bagged her second Grammy Award for the Best African Music Performance for her hit “Love Me JeJe” at the 67th Grammys. See photo below:

