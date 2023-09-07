Tems Bags Two Awards In UK

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has once again won two awards.

The talented singer bagged the Trailblazer Award at the ELLE Style Awards in London, United Kingdom, on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Tems who was present to receive her awards, was announced by BAFTA-winning actress, Naomi Ackie and BBC Radio 1 presenter Julie Adenuga.

In her acceptance speech, the Oscar-nominated singer stated that she has her upbringing in Lagos, Nigeria, and faith to thank for her career success so far.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Tems was named the Songwriter of the Year at the 2023 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards held at the LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach on September 6, 2023.

She was recognised for her songwriting credits on ‘Free Mind’, Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’, and Future and Drake’s ‘Wait For U.’