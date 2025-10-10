Tems: At The Beginning, I Didn’t Feel Any Support

Nigerian artiste and songwriter, Tems, says she was not taken seriously when she started her career. The Grammy-winning singer spoke about the struggles she faced at the start of her career during a recent interview with CNN.

The 30-year-old hitmaker, born Temilade Openiyi, also pinpointed authenticity as her non-negotiable core principle. “Authenticity is everything to me. That’s the one thing I cannot compromise on because that’s all I have — who I really am,” she said.

“It was really hard to get people to take me seriously — not just as a producer, but as a singer, period. I didn’t feel safe, and I didn’t feel seen, and I didn’t feel supported for a very long time.”

Now using her platform to create the opportunities she once lacked, Tems revealed that her initiative The Leading Vibe is set to expand beyond Nigeria. The programme, according to her, aims to support and elevate women in behind-the-scenes roles in music. “There are so many talented women who can be producers, managers, audio engineers — but they’re not even visible,” she said.am,” she said.

“So, I want to make them visible and create a space where we can redefine the perspective of women in music. “We’re definitely taking this beyond Nigeria. Actually, we’re going to Kenya next.

There are women everywhere who just need to feel seen. All they need is that platform, all they need is that chance, and I really believe it’s going to change the shape of the music industry for sure.”

Tems started to gain popularity in 2020, courtesy of her collaboration with Wizkid on the song ‘Essence’. In 2023, she earned her first Grammy for her contribution to ‘Wait For U’, the 2022 hit song by Future featuring Drake. Tems clinched her second at the 2025 Grammy Awards for the ‘Best African Performance’ category.