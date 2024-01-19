Tems, American Producer Clash On Social Media

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, and American record producer, ATL Jacob have clashed on social media over comments on recent interviews.

It all started in a recent podcast, when ATL Jacob claimed that Tems was initially adamant about clearing her sample on Future’s ‘Wait For, U’ which featured her and Drake.

ATL Jacob further stated that Future had to talk to Drake to use his relationship with Tems to get her to approve the sample.

However, the allegations have generated a lot of backlash from social media users, with Tems and her manager refuting the claims.

Reacting to the backlash via X, ATL Jacob wrote, “All this negativity coming to me … I got a $100,000 wire transfer for Tems and her team to find me 1 time I spoke negatively about her.”

In response to ATL Jacob, Tems offered him $1 million instead if he would stop “telling lies.”

She wrote, “It’s not about saying anything negative. Stop telling lies. I’ll give you 1 million.”