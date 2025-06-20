Temperatures Pass 32c As First UK Area Enters Heatwave

Share

The UK has recorded its hottest day of the year with temperatures passing 32C, as part of the country entered a heatwave.

A temperature of 32.2C was recorded in Kew, London – higher than the previous record for 2025 of 29.4C in Suffolk on June 13.

Suffolk became the first place in the UK to officially enter a heatwave yesterday after temperatures passed 27C for the third day in a row, reports the BBC.

Amber heat health alerts are in place across the whole of England until 09:00 BST on Monday, as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) warned that increased pressures on health and social care services were likely.

