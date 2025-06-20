New Telegraph

June 20, 2025
Temperatures Pass 32c As First UK Area Enters Heatwave

The UK has recorded its hottest day of the year with temperatures passing 32C, as part of the country entered a heatwave.

A temperature of 32.2C was recorded in Kew, London – higher than the previous record for 2025 of 29.4C in Suffolk on June 13.

Suffolk became the first place in the UK to officially enter a heatwave yesterday after temperatures passed 27C for the third day in a row, reports the BBC.

Amber heat health alerts are in place across the whole of England until 09:00 BST on Monday, as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) warned that increased pressures on health and social care services were likely.

