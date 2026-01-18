Temiyemi Akintomide: Fashion’s Not Just About Looks For Nigerians

Temiyemi Akintomide has achieved a bit of fame with her fashion line Ajokebyallofus, dishing out contemporary urban designs with the indigenous Adire fabric. She also prides herself as a celebrated chef in her community where she runs Komije Food Hub. She’s a passionate, confident Nigerian creative, whose work cuts across food and fashion, two spaces where culture, memory, and creativity naturally meet. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she shares life changing decisions that moved her entrepreneur skills into recognition.

You are a celebrity chef and a fashion designer. Which career did you discover first? What’s the interesting story behind discovering that talent?

Food was my first love and it started in the most random way. I had just quit my Masters in Public Health and was hoping to pass time before resuming for Public Relations. It was at a point when many talents were glowing out of me but cooking topped that list somehow. I opened a restaurant in front of my father’s house in Ilaro. It was my mom’s old shop. I used my tution fee to renovate the building, so my folks knew I was serious. That story is a very long one. I’ll tell it another day maybe.

When you used the tuition fee to start your restaurant, did your parents get angry?

That story is for another full page interview. I promise you it’s a very long story.

Any reason you paused the education back then?

I didn’t pause it. I quit a Masters in Public Health. I was tired of Sciences . I don’t like book like that.

Fashion designers often tie discovering their talent to making clothes for dolls. Is story that part of your fashion talent discovery?

I don’t entirely remember making clothes for dolls but I was that little girl, who will randomly cut pieces of my clothes and create cute pieces with a needle and thread. Also, I grew up surrounded by culture; wrappers, textures, and women who dressed with intention. That awareness shaped how I see fashion today.

As a designer, what is your definition of fashion and style?

Fashion is an expression shaped by time, culture, and context. Style, however, is personal. It’s how you translate fashion into something that feels honest and lived in. Fashion can be followed; style is owned.

What inspires your designs on a regular day?

Everyday life! Conversations, architecture, old photographs, fabrics in motion, and Nigerian culture, especially the quiet elegance of how people dress without trying too hard. Inspiration comes more from living than from trends.

For people who are yet to understand, describe the difference between couture fashion, bespoke and ready-to-wear?

Couture is highly artistic and handcrafted, often one of a kind and not bound by commercial limits. Bespoke is custom-made for an individual client, tailored specifically to their measurements and needs. Ready-to-wear is produced in standard sizes, designed for accessibility and every day wear.

Which has the best moving market amongst Couture, bespoke and ready to-wear?

Ready-to-wear currently has the strongest movement in Nigeria. It fits our lifestyle, pricing realities, and the growing demand for accessible fashion. Bespoke still thrives for special occasions, while Couture remains more niche and artistic.

What type of styles can someone see on Ajokebyallofus fashion line?

We don’t have a design limitation. We make from Iro and Buba with fluidly Adire’s , two piece, short and long, Bubus , custom scarfs , skirts , tops , dresses. You name it, we make it.

If you are asked to rate how fashionable Nigerians are, what will be your definition?

Nigerians are very expressive. Fashion here in Nigeria is bold, emotional, and intentional. It’s not just about looking good, it’s about presence, identity, and storytelling for us.

What has been your biggest challenge in the fashion industry?

Maintaining quality, vision, and structure in an industry that often lacks systems is a big challenge. Access to the right production processes and sustaining growth without compromising creativity has been a constant challenge as well.

The Nigerian fashion industry has grown but where do you think there are still room for improvement?

We need stronger production systems, better supply chains, and more platforms that tell Nigerian fashion stories accurately and globally whether you are big or small .

In Africa, Nigeria especially, girls first learn to cook before many other things. At what point did you discover that your talent in cooking is not mundane?

It was when I realised cooking could evoke emotion, memory, and connection. It stopped feeling like a routine responsibility and started feeling like storytelling. People didn’t just eat my food, they remembered it . The feedbacks just kept me going, it became a ministry.

How did you become a celebrated chef?

It was through consistency, intention, and respect for culture. I focused on creating experiences, not just meals. Over time, that dedica t i o n spoke for i t s e l f . T he n a m e travelled from one household to another, one event to another and that was it.

How do you combine the fashion designing career with being a chef? How do you balance it?

I don’t particularly see them as separate worlds. Both are creative expressions rooted in culture, detail, and experience. Balance comes from understanding seasons. There are times one demands more attention than the other, and I allow that rhythm instead of forcing perfection.

It is said that you are under 33 years of age and successful. What would you say is your biggest secret to success?

I don’t think of it as a secret. I’ve learned to stay consistent, patient, and deeply committed to my own pace. I focus on building, not rushing, and I’m not afraid to start small or start again. That mindset has been more valuable than talent.

What is your most common advice to young girls and women out there?

Take yourself seriously. Learn your craft, protect your boundaries, and don’t rush visibility. Growth that lasts is often quiet at first. It’s a New Year.

Have you made new resolutions?

I don’t make new year resolutions. I yearn to be better every time .

Are you single or searching or not ready for relationship like many young ladies say these days?

It depends on who is asking.. Tell us a little about yourself… My name is Temiyemi Akintomide. I am a Nigerian creative with roots in Ogun State and I have an educational background in Biological sciences and Public relations. My work cuts across food and fashion, two spaces where culture, memory, and creativity naturally meet.