Temitope Orilua Wins Emerging Tech Entrepreneur Of 2024

Temitope Godwin Orilua, founder and CEO of Digital Business Nigeria, has been awarded the Emerging Tech Entrepreneur of the Year at the prestigious Nigeria Technology Awards 2024.

This honour celebrates his trailblazing work in developing innovative solutions that empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across Africa.

Orilua’s leadership has propelled Digital Business Nigeria to the forefront of the African tech ecosystem. The company is known for its two flagship brands: Digitizeng (Digitize Nigeria), which delivers customized digital marketing solutions for SMEs, and Sendar Communications, an omnichannel platform that transforms customer engagement and optimizes business processes.

Reflecting on his journey during the award ceremony, Orilua shared, “Customers demand convenience and control in how they interact with businesses. Sender Communications was designed to meet that need, enabling effortless communication across all platforms.”

In addition to reshaping the tech landscape, Digital Business Nigeria has driven key projects across various industries. The company launched top-tier ventures such as Sailors Lounge and The Yacht Hotel, leading brands in Nigerian hospitality, and facilitated the global expansion of Taryor Gabriels, a Nigerian fashion house now established in Houston, Texas.

Furthermore, the development and subsequent acquisition of Eagle Predict, a sports forecasting platform, in 2023, highlight Orilua’s knack for building scalable businesses.

The upcoming launch of Sendar io in January 2025 is another testament to Orilua’s visionary leadership. The platform, currently in pre-launch, promises to revolutionize customer-business interactions throughout Africa.

Beyond entrepreneurship, Orilua has made a significant social impact through the company’s NGO, Youths on Board, providing free technical training to young Nigerians and empowering them with globally relevant skills.

“This award is a validation of the strides we’ve made,” Orilua said. “It fuels our commitment to developing solutions that empower African enterprises to succeed.”

Orilua’s recognition as the Emerging Tech Entrepreneur of the Year, alongside being named among SME 100’s fastest-growing founders in Nigeria, solidifies his reputation as a leading force in innovation and enterprise across the African continent.

